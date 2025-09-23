Union Pacific-Norfolk Southern Merger Gains Unlikely Labor Endorsement

In a surprising turn of events, the largest U.S. railroad union has offered its backing to Union Pacific's ambitious $85 billion acquisition of Norfolk Southern. This endorsement by SMART-TD, the transportation division of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation Workers, marks a significant shift from the union's initial resistance, which was driven by concerns over job security and competitive fairness.

President Donald Trump's vocal support for the merger, following his meeting with Union Pacific CEO Jim Vena, signals a likely regulatory path forward for the deal under his administration. Such backing contrasts with anticipated challenges under President Biden, who has previously flagged antitrust issues within the rail sector. Trump's vision sees enhanced infrastructure development with rail playing a crucial role.

Should the merger survive a rigorous regulatory review, it would establish the U.S.'s first coast-to-coast freight rail network, putting immense pressure on competitors like CSX Corp and prompting a potential strategic shift for Berkshire Hathaway's BNSF. This deal's swift progress has taken industry leaders by surprise, hinting at broader shifts within the U.S. freight landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)