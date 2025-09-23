Left Menu

New Zealand Mother Convicted in Shocking Suitcase Murders

Hakyung Lee, a woman originally from South Korea, was convicted of murdering her two children in New Zealand. The bodies were found in suitcases four years after their deaths. Lee admitted to overdose and concealment but claimed insanity. The case drew significant public and media attention.

New Zealand Mother Convicted in Shocking Suitcase Murders
On Tuesday, a South Korean-born New Zealand woman was found guilty of the murder of her two children, whose bodies were discovered in a storage locker, according to local media.

Hakyung Lee confessed to the killings, citing insanity as her defense, but was convicted of murder. The tragic incident involved giving the children a fatal overdose in 2018.

The chilling case came to light in 2022 when a family, having acquired the storage locker at auction, found the suitcases containing the young victims. Lee, extradited from South Korea, will be sentenced this November.

