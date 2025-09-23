New Zealand Mother Convicted in Shocking Suitcase Murders

On Tuesday, a South Korean-born New Zealand woman was found guilty of the murder of her two children, whose bodies were discovered in a storage locker, according to local media.

Hakyung Lee confessed to the killings, citing insanity as her defense, but was convicted of murder. The tragic incident involved giving the children a fatal overdose in 2018.

The chilling case came to light in 2022 when a family, having acquired the storage locker at auction, found the suitcases containing the young victims. Lee, extradited from South Korea, will be sentenced this November.

