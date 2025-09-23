Left Menu

Odisha Assembly in Tumult: BJD Protests Over BDO Empowerment

The Odisha assembly faced turmoil as BJD MLAs protested the BJP government's decision to elevate Block Development Officers' authority, sidelining panchayat functionaries. This led to an adjournment by Speaker Surama Padhy. Opposition accused BJD of colluding with BJP to disrupt proceedings, while crucial questions were briefly addressed amidst chaos.

Updated: 23-09-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 13:24 IST
Odisha Assembly in Tumult: BJD Protests Over BDO Empowerment
The Odisha assembly descended into chaos on Tuesday as BJD MLAs staged protests against the BJP government's decision to enhance the powers of Block Development Officers (BDOs) at the expense of panchayat functionaries. The uproar prompted Speaker Surama Padhy to adjourn the session until 4 pm.

As Question Hour commenced at 10.30 am, BJD legislators entered the well of the House with placards, demanding a rollback of the cabinet's decision to increase the financial authority of BDOs and engineers. BJD deputy leader Prasanna Acharya asserted that the decision undermines elected panchayat members, giving officers unchecked decision-making power.

Congress MLAs accused the BJD of shielding the ruling BJP by disrupting proceedings. Despite Speaker Padhy's appeals, the assembly could not maintain order, and the session was adjourned. Nonetheless, some questions were addressed briefly by ministers amid the disorder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

