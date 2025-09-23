Left Menu

Khalistani Leader Inderjeet Singh Gosal Arrested in Ontario

Inderjeet Singh Gosal, a Khalistani leader, was arrested in Whitby, Ontario, for multiple firearms-related offences. He appeared in court alongside Arman Singh and Jagdeep Singh. Gosal is associated with the Sikhs for Justice group, which advocates for a separate Sikh state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 23-09-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 13:34 IST
Khalistani Leader Inderjeet Singh Gosal Arrested in Ontario
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canadian police have apprehended Inderjeet Singh Gosal, a key figure in the Khalistani movement, in Whitby, Ontario. The arrest comes after Gosal was reportedly involved in several firearms-related offences, including the careless use of a handgun. The Ontario Provincial Police executed the arrest, and Gosal appeared in court in Oshawa on Monday.

Along with Gosal, two other individuals, Arman Singh from Toronto and Jagdeep Singh from New York, were also charged. Gosal succeeded Hardeep Singh Nijjar as the coordinator for a Khalistan referendum campaign after Nijjar was murdered in Surrey, B.C. He is a prominent member of Sikhs for Justice, an organization which aims to establish a separate Sikh state.

The move by Canadian authorities underscores increasing scrutiny on Khalistani activities, amid tensions stemming from the Indian Government's designation of the SFJ leader, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, as a terrorist. With Canada housing the largest Sikh community outside of India, the developments are closely watched on both international and local fronts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wildfire Smoke: Unexpected Guardian for Canola Crops

Wildfire Smoke: Unexpected Guardian for Canola Crops

 Global
2
U.S. Ryder Cup Team Gears Up for Battle at Bethpage Black

U.S. Ryder Cup Team Gears Up for Battle at Bethpage Black

 United States
3
Kolkata Deluge: Flights Grounded Amid Massive Flooding

Kolkata Deluge: Flights Grounded Amid Massive Flooding

 India
4
Europe's Ryder Cup Contenders: A Deep Dive into the 2023 Line-Up

Europe's Ryder Cup Contenders: A Deep Dive into the 2023 Line-Up

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025