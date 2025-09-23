Khalistani Leader Inderjeet Singh Gosal Arrested in Ontario

Canadian police have apprehended Inderjeet Singh Gosal, a key figure in the Khalistani movement, in Whitby, Ontario. The arrest comes after Gosal was reportedly involved in several firearms-related offences, including the careless use of a handgun. The Ontario Provincial Police executed the arrest, and Gosal appeared in court in Oshawa on Monday.

Along with Gosal, two other individuals, Arman Singh from Toronto and Jagdeep Singh from New York, were also charged. Gosal succeeded Hardeep Singh Nijjar as the coordinator for a Khalistan referendum campaign after Nijjar was murdered in Surrey, B.C. He is a prominent member of Sikhs for Justice, an organization which aims to establish a separate Sikh state.

The move by Canadian authorities underscores increasing scrutiny on Khalistani activities, amid tensions stemming from the Indian Government's designation of the SFJ leader, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, as a terrorist. With Canada housing the largest Sikh community outside of India, the developments are closely watched on both international and local fronts.

(With inputs from agencies.)