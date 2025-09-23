Left Menu

Supreme Court Acknowledges Challenges in High Courts Amid Judge Shortage

The Supreme Court noted that high courts, operating at reduced capacity, face difficulties in expeditiously handling cases. A bench led by Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta remarked on the procedural frustrations faced by petitioners. With significant vacancies, high courts struggle to manage pending cases efficiently.

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, highlighted the operational challenges faced by high courts, which are struggling to manage cases effectively due to a significant shortage of judges. The observation was made by a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, who refused to entertain a plea aimed at expediting a case in the Allahabad High Court.

The petitioner's counsel highlighted that the case had been languishing in the high court for over 13 years. Justice Nath emphasized the independence of high courts from Supreme Court's supervisory control and noted the difficulties they face when operating below full capacity.

Despite the counsel's insistence on seeking expedited proceedings, the bench suggested filing repeated applications, acknowledging the systemic challenges with 330 out of 1,122 judicial positions vacant. This stark reality underscores the broader issue of court backlogs and judicial inefficiencies in the country's legal system.

