Left Menu

Justice Delayed: Allahabad High Court Acquits Three Men After 38 Years

After 38 years in prison, three men accused of a 1982 murder in Prayagraj have been acquitted by the Allahabad High Court. The court found that the prosecution failed to establish their guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, highlighting significant inconsistencies in the evidence presented during the trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 31-12-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 20:56 IST
Justice Delayed: Allahabad High Court Acquits Three Men After 38 Years
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable turn of events, the Allahabad High Court has acquitted three men who had been serving life sentences for nearly four decades. The case, stemming from a 1982 murder in a village under Soraon police jurisdiction in Prayagraj, was labeled a 'blind murder' carried out by unknown assailants.

Justices J J Munir and Sanjiv Kumar emphasized the prosecution's failure in proving its case beyond reasonable doubt, noting doubts about the presence of key witnesses. The original conviction of 11 individuals in 1987, eight of whom have since died, has now been overturned.

The court criticized the trial judge's handling of the evidence, pointing out contradictions between the eyewitness testimonies and medical reports. This verdict highlights significant legal oversight in one of India's longest-standing cases of wrongful imprisonment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TMC's Fierce Fight Against Voter List Discrepancies in West Bengal

TMC's Fierce Fight Against Voter List Discrepancies in West Bengal

 India
2
Sagarmala Finance's Strategic Leap into Maritime Lending

Sagarmala Finance's Strategic Leap into Maritime Lending

 India
3
Tragic Train Accident Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Moradabad

Tragic Train Accident Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Moradabad

 India
4
Security Successes: Counterterrorism and Narcotics Crackdown in Jammu & Kashmir's Border Districts

Security Successes: Counterterrorism and Narcotics Crackdown in Jammu & Kash...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025