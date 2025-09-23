Defence Ministry’s DGR Hosts Job Fair Linking Ex-Servicemen with Corporates

The Directorate General of Resettlement (DGR), under the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence, successfully organized a Job Fair for Officers of the Armed Forces on 22 September 2025 at the United Services Institution (USI) of India, New Delhi. The event served as a bridge between retired/retiring Armed Forces Officers and corporate organizations seeking to leverage the leadership, discipline, and technical expertise of India’s veterans.

Large Participation from Corporates and Officers

The job fair witnessed the participation of 26 leading companies across diverse sectors, offering over 100 job opportunities. More than 300 officers from the Army, Navy, and Air Force attended the event, keen to explore avenues for a second career in civilian industries.

The roles offered covered a wide spectrum, including supervisory, technical, managerial, administrative, and strategic advisory positions, reflecting the versatile skillsets of defence personnel. Shortlisted candidates will undergo structured screening and interview processes before being absorbed into their respective roles.

Harnessing Military Skills for Civilian Industry

Armed Forces Officers carry with them years of experience in strategic planning, operations management, technical innovation, crisis handling, and team leadership. The fair allowed them to present their professional acumen and adaptability directly to recruiters. Corporates stand to benefit by employing individuals who are not only disciplined and resilient but also proven in high-stakes environments.

Part of DGR’s Larger Resettlement Mission

This job fair forms part of the DGR’s ongoing initiatives to facilitate resettlement and second career pathways for ex-servicemen. The Directorate has been consistently working to ensure that the transition from military to civilian careers is smooth and productive, while also meeting the growing demand for skilled professionals in India’s private sector.

Such initiatives highlight the Government of India’s commitment to supporting the welfare of veterans and ensuring that their contributions extend beyond the battlefield into nation-building through industry and enterprise.

Looking Ahead

As India continues to expand its corporate and industrial sectors, the demand for skilled managerial and technical talent is on the rise. By organizing platforms like this job fair, the Ministry of Defence is creating opportunities for companies to tap into a unique pool of talent—men and women who embody values of integrity, commitment, and leadership.

This collaborative effort not only strengthens the post-retirement prospects of Armed Forces personnel but also enriches the corporate world with a workforce trained to deliver results in the most challenging of environments.