Strong Inflows Reflect AI-Driven Market Optimism in Global Equity Funds

In a display of market resilience and optimism, global equity funds witnessed strong inflows in the final week of 2025. The influx, attributed to the previous year's AI-driven market gains and a robust corporate earnings outlook, saw $26.54 billion added to these funds, according to LSEG Lipper data.

The MSCI World Index demonstrated remarkable performance with a 20.6% rise, marking its best annual growth since 2019. Analysts forecast similar growth in corporate earnings for 2026, projecting a 12.11% increase, closely aligning with the 2025 forecast.

Despite a net outflow of $1.97 billion from global bond funds, a significant $79.4 billion was invested in money market funds to counteract recent selling trends. Precious metals commodity funds remained in favor with $2.03 billion in inflows, as investors adjusted strategies across diverse markets.