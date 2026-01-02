Left Menu

Former South Korean President Faces New Detention Warrant

A South Korean court has issued a fresh detention warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol, extending his custody by six months. Charged with additional offenses, including aiding an enemy state related to the brief martial law imposition in 2024, the decision stems from concerns about potential evidence destruction.

Updated: 02-01-2026 15:00 IST
  • South Korea

A South Korean court has issued a new warrant to detain former President Yoon Suk Yeol for an additional six months, according to Yonhap News TV reports on Friday.

Yoon has faced new charges, including allegations of aiding an enemy state connected to the fleeting imposition of martial law in 2024.

The presiding judge expressed concerns over the possibility of Yoon destroying evidence, Yonhap reported.

