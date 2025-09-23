Left Menu

Ethiopian Asylum Seeker Jailed in London Sparks Nationwide Protests

Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, an Ethiopian asylum seeker, was jailed for sexually assaulting a teenage girl and a woman in Epping, sparking national protests over immigration. His actions caused public unrest, especially amid rising immigration tensions in the UK, as debates intensify about migrant policies.

Updated: 23-09-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 16:45 IST
An Ethiopian asylum seeker, Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, was sentenced to 12 months in jail for sexually assaulting a teenager and another woman, igniting widespread protests across the UK. The protests occurred outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, highlighting growing tensions over immigration.

Kebatu was found guilty at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court, with the judge emphasizing the nationwide fear his actions incited, particularly concerning children's safety. Immigration has overtaken economic issues in Britain, as the country faces unprecedented asylum claims and an influx of migrants.

Kebatu, who arrived via a small boat, denied the charges. Meanwhile, the UK government aims to end housing migrants in hotels before the next election due in 2029, as the contentious immigration debate continues.

