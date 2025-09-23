Ramaphosa Urges UN to Act Against Gaza Genocide and Uphold Two-State Solution

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the international community to take urgent and united action to halt what he described as the “genocide perpetrated by Israel” in Gaza, while pressing for renewed commitment to the long-elusive two-State solution.

Addressing the High-Level Meeting on the Two-State Solution at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Monday, President Ramaphosa delivered one of his strongest statements yet on the crisis, emphasizing both humanitarian concerns and international law.

A Call for Global Solidarity

“This is a matter of great significance, not only for the people of Palestine, not only for the people of Israel, but for all people who cherish the ideals of freedom and self-determination,” Ramaphosa told delegates.

He warned that the survival of Palestinians in Gaza is at stake, adding:

“The international community must act now and in unison. It must act not only in the interests of international peace and security, but also to protect people whose very existence is now under threat.”

The President welcomed what he called a “groundswell of support” for the recognition of a Palestinian state and underscored the urgency of securing international consensus.

Outlining South Africa’s Demands

Ramaphosa laid out a five-point plan aimed at restoring the credibility of the two-State solution, which has been eroded by decades of violence and settlement expansion. These measures include:

Global recognition of Palestinian sovereignty and territorial integrity. An immediate ceasefire coupled with an end to genocide and reciprocal release of hostages by Hamas and political prisoners by Israel. Adherence to international law, particularly UN resolutions and the rulings of the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Removal of obstacles to statehood, including halting illegal Israeli settlements and dismantling the separation wall. Unhindered humanitarian aid and reconstruction efforts in Gaza.

“The viability of a two-State solution depends on full and universal respect for international law,” he said, stressing that all nations, including Israel, must comply with their legal obligations.

Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

Ramaphosa expressed “grave concern” at reports indicating that Gaza has reached acute levels of starvation, with residents facing famine conditions after nearly a year of war and blockade.

“South Africa joins calls for unhindered and expanded humanitarian access, encompassing all air, land and sea borders, to allow for vital aid and basic services to reach those living in Gaza,” he urged.

He also condemned the continuation of violence as a “blight on our collective conscience,” reminding member states that this conflict has persisted for nearly as long as the UN itself.

South Africa’s Diplomatic Stance

South Africa has been a vocal critic of Israel’s actions in Gaza, with Pretoria leading legal proceedings against Israel at the ICJ earlier this year. The government has argued that Israel’s military campaign amounts to genocide, a charge Israel has denied.

Ramaphosa’s speech further solidifies South Africa’s position as a champion of Palestinian statehood and a critic of double standards in global governance. His remarks also reflect growing momentum among countries in the Global South calling for structural reforms in the UN and more consistent application of international law.

Looking Ahead

The President’s intervention at the UNGA adds pressure on global powers to reengage in Middle East peace efforts, particularly at a time when humanitarian needs in Gaza are at their peak. While divisions remain within the UN Security Council, Ramaphosa’s insistence on urgent collective action signals South Africa’s determination to push the issue higher on the international agenda.

“It will be a blight on our collective conscience if self-determination, sovereignty and human rights continue to be denied to the Palestinian people,” he concluded.