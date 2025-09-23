Dassault Aviation's Bold Stance in European Fighter Jet Development

On Tuesday, Dassault Aviation's CEO, Eric Trappier, emphasized the company's capability to independently develop the next generation of European fighter jets. This declaration has heightened existing tensions with Germany, which supports Airbus in a joint €100 billion defense project.

At a factory opening for Rafale warplanes, Trappier addressed the ongoing dispute with Airbus. He stressed Dassault's capability to build a sixth-generation fighter, combining a crewed jet and unmanned cohorts, but noted that the decision ultimately rests with the French government.

The conflict centers on leadership roles within the FCAS/SCAF program. While Dassault seeks control over the core crewed fighter segment, it is willing to allow Airbus autonomy in other areas. No compromise has been reached, despite ongoing talks with Airbus' defense head.

