Activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarody Exiled Amidst Investigation

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has expelled activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarody for a year, citing an investigation hindrance. The Puttur AC ordered his relocation to Raichur. Thimarody can contest the order. A money trail and weapons found linked to him intensified the scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:06 IST
Activist
  • Country:
  • India

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has enacted an externment order against activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarody, exiling him from the district for one year. The order, issued by the Puttur Assistant Commissioner, mandates Thimarody to relocate to Raichur district.

The directive stipulates that Thimarody may only re-enter the district upon police or court instruction. Legal counsel representing both the police, through the Deputy Superintendent of Police in Bantwal, and Thimarody himself, engaged in the proceedings. Thimarody retains the right to appeal the decision to higher government authorities or the High Court if necessary.

The district officials justified the decision as necessary due to obstacles in the ongoing Dharmasthala investigation led by the Special Investigative Team. Earlier, the SIT discovered a financial trail connected to Thimarody's associates, with additional discoveries of a dagger and firearm located at his residence further complicating his standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

