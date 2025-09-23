Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh High Court Reduces Death Sentences in Yug Gupta Murder Case

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has commuted the death sentences of two individuals to life imprisonment and acquitted a third in the infamous 2014 Yug Gupta murder case. The court emphasized the potential for reformation of the accused, prompting outrage from the victim's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:10 IST
Himachal Pradesh High Court Reduces Death Sentences in Yug Gupta Murder Case
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant judgment, the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Tuesday reduced the death sentences of two convicts to life imprisonment in the case concerning the 2014 abduction and murder of four-year-old Yug Gupta. A third accused was acquitted, prompting dismay from the victim's family.

Justices Vivek Singh Thakur and Rakesh Kainthla stated their decision was influenced by the potential for reformation of the convicts, expressing dissatisfaction with the initial trial court's death penalty ruling. The court noted the absence of evidence suggesting the convicts were beyond reformation.

The verdict met with disappointment from Yug's father, Vinod Gupta, who declared his intention to appeal to the Supreme Court, arguing that justice was denied. The case highlights challenges in balancing justice with reformative approaches in the legal system.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Mystery: Mother's Quest for Truth in Daughter's Mysterious School Death

Tragic Mystery: Mother's Quest for Truth in Daughter's Mysterious School Dea...

 India
2
Sports Highlights: Dynamic Ryder Cup, Shock in MLB, and NFL Dramatic Returns

Sports Highlights: Dynamic Ryder Cup, Shock in MLB, and NFL Dramatic Returns

 Global
3
Shreyas Iyer's Temporary Red-Ball Cricket Hiatus

Shreyas Iyer's Temporary Red-Ball Cricket Hiatus

 India
4
Jharkhand High Court Demands Update on Missing Girl's Investigation

Jharkhand High Court Demands Update on Missing Girl's Investigation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025