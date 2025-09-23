Himachal Pradesh High Court Reduces Death Sentences in Yug Gupta Murder Case

In a significant judgment, the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Tuesday reduced the death sentences of two convicts to life imprisonment in the case concerning the 2014 abduction and murder of four-year-old Yug Gupta. A third accused was acquitted, prompting dismay from the victim's family.

Justices Vivek Singh Thakur and Rakesh Kainthla stated their decision was influenced by the potential for reformation of the convicts, expressing dissatisfaction with the initial trial court's death penalty ruling. The court noted the absence of evidence suggesting the convicts were beyond reformation.

The verdict met with disappointment from Yug's father, Vinod Gupta, who declared his intention to appeal to the Supreme Court, arguing that justice was denied. The case highlights challenges in balancing justice with reformative approaches in the legal system.