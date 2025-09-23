Himachal Pradesh High Court Reduces Death Sentences in Yug Gupta Murder Case
The Himachal Pradesh High Court has commuted the death sentences of two individuals to life imprisonment and acquitted a third in the infamous 2014 Yug Gupta murder case. The court emphasized the potential for reformation of the accused, prompting outrage from the victim's family.
- Country:
- India
In a significant judgment, the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Tuesday reduced the death sentences of two convicts to life imprisonment in the case concerning the 2014 abduction and murder of four-year-old Yug Gupta. A third accused was acquitted, prompting dismay from the victim's family.
Justices Vivek Singh Thakur and Rakesh Kainthla stated their decision was influenced by the potential for reformation of the convicts, expressing dissatisfaction with the initial trial court's death penalty ruling. The court noted the absence of evidence suggesting the convicts were beyond reformation.
The verdict met with disappointment from Yug's father, Vinod Gupta, who declared his intention to appeal to the Supreme Court, arguing that justice was denied. The case highlights challenges in balancing justice with reformative approaches in the legal system.
ALSO READ
Gehlot Calls on Modi for Justice in Kanhaiya Lal Murder Case
High-Profile Murder Case Unfolds in Faridabad: ACP's Son Among Detained
High Court Verdict Sparks Outrage in Yug Murder Case
Mother Found Guilty in Grim New Zealand Murder Case
Supreme Court Acquits Trio in Controversial Murder Case Over Sketchy Evidence