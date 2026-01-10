Parents Arrested in 19-Year-Old Daughter's Murder Case

Police have apprehended the parents of 19-year-old Aarti in connection with her murder in Mahuanv village, officials announced Friday. Initially, the father, Ram Lakhan, accused two villagers of killing his daughter after discovering strangulation marks on her neck on Monday morning.

However, post-mortem results and technical evidence later contradicted his claims, revealing that Aarti's parents orchestrated the crime. The evidence pointed conclusively to the involvement of both her father and mother in the shocking incident.

Law enforcement officers are now focused on unraveling the motive behind the murder while continuing legal proceedings. This disturbing case highlights the complexities many investigators face in domestic crime scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)