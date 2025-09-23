Supreme Court Upholds Chhattisgarh College Relocation
The Supreme Court dismissed a plea against the relocation of a college building in Chhattisgarh, stating it was an administrative matter. Petitioners, students from Adar Nandghat, opposed the college's shift to Kura, citing increased travel distance. The court affirmed that relocation decisions fall under state jurisdiction.
The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea challenging the relocation of a college building in Chhattisgarh, questioning the motives of the petitioning students from Adar Nandghat.
A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta refused to overturn a Chhattisgarh High Court ruling which upheld the college's shift, stressing that such decisions lie with the state administration and not the judiciary.
The students claimed the relocation to Kura would increase travel hardships. However, authorities contended the issue was within the state's purview, not warranting court intervention.
