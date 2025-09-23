Left Menu

NCLAT Upholds CCI Decision on Beach Sand Mineral Export Restrictions

The NCLAT upheld a CCI decision dismissing a petition by the Beach Mineral Producers Association challenging restrictions on the export of beach sand minerals. The tribunal supported the CCI's view that the constraints did not unfairly skew competition, designating IREL as the canalising agent for these exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:25 IST
NCLAT Upholds CCI Decision on Beach Sand Mineral Export Restrictions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has upheld a Competition Commission of India (CCI) order rejecting a petition against restrictions on beach sand mineral exports. The Beach Mineral Producers Association had challenged this directive.

The two-member NCLAT bench confirmed the CCI's decision, maintaining the notification that designated State Trading Enterprise and Indian Rare Earths Ltd (IREL) as the canalising agents for the export of beach sand minerals. This measure, according to the Beach Mineral Producers Association, placed IREL in a dominant position and disrupted fair competition.

The tribunal reasoned that the CCI's judgment was consistent with the legal framework, noting that the export regulations did not prevent business dealings with foreign clientele but merely required channeling through IREL, acknowledging the strategic importance of certain minerals under the Mines and Minerals Act provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Faces of Resilience: A Visual Call to Action Against Terrorism

Faces of Resilience: A Visual Call to Action Against Terrorism

 Switzerland
2
Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Gangrape Conviction

Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Gangrape Conviction

 India
3
Trump Commits Support to Argentina, Rules Out Bailout

Trump Commits Support to Argentina, Rules Out Bailout

 Global
4
Massive Traffic Snarl on NH 143: A 24-Hour Ordeal

Massive Traffic Snarl on NH 143: A 24-Hour Ordeal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025