Identity Deception: Domestic Help Theft Unveiled

In a startling case of deception, a woman using a fake identity secured employment as a domestic help, only to execute a theft of Rs 4.35 lakh with her husband in northwest Delhi, as reported by officials on Tuesday.

The accused, Tamanna, 20, and her spouse Parvej, 23, both from Karala, Delhi, were nabbed from a hotel in Daulatpur. During the arrest, police recovered Rs 3.44 lakh in cash and a scooty used in the crime. The incident came to light on September 18 when Karan Bansal, the complainant, reported that his domestic help, using the name Kanchan, had stolen money from his residence and fled, prompting an FIR at Maurya Enclave police station.

Investigations uncovered that Tamanna assumed a fake identity to facilitate the theft. She and her husband orchestrated a plan for financial gain, studying the household routine before executing the theft. Both have confessed to the crime, with ongoing inquiries to determine their involvement in other offences.

(With inputs from agencies.)