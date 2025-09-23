Left Menu

Identity Deception: Domestic Help Theft Unveiled

A woman employed under a false identity and her husband were arrested for stealing Rs 4.35 lakh from an employer's home in Delhi. Identified as Tamanna and Parvej, they were apprehended with Rs 3.44 lakh recovered. The case involved identity deception for financial gain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:26 IST
Identity Deception: Domestic Help Theft Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling case of deception, a woman using a fake identity secured employment as a domestic help, only to execute a theft of Rs 4.35 lakh with her husband in northwest Delhi, as reported by officials on Tuesday.

The accused, Tamanna, 20, and her spouse Parvej, 23, both from Karala, Delhi, were nabbed from a hotel in Daulatpur. During the arrest, police recovered Rs 3.44 lakh in cash and a scooty used in the crime. The incident came to light on September 18 when Karan Bansal, the complainant, reported that his domestic help, using the name Kanchan, had stolen money from his residence and fled, prompting an FIR at Maurya Enclave police station.

Investigations uncovered that Tamanna assumed a fake identity to facilitate the theft. She and her husband orchestrated a plan for financial gain, studying the household routine before executing the theft. Both have confessed to the crime, with ongoing inquiries to determine their involvement in other offences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Faces of Resilience: A Visual Call to Action Against Terrorism

Faces of Resilience: A Visual Call to Action Against Terrorism

 Switzerland
2
Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Gangrape Conviction

Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Gangrape Conviction

 India
3
Trump Commits Support to Argentina, Rules Out Bailout

Trump Commits Support to Argentina, Rules Out Bailout

 Global
4
Massive Traffic Snarl on NH 143: A 24-Hour Ordeal

Massive Traffic Snarl on NH 143: A 24-Hour Ordeal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025