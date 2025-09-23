SAMARTH-2025: Building Resilience through Awareness and Preparedness in Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority is gearing up to launch SAMARTH-2025, an awareness campaign aimed at promoting disaster preparedness and resilience. Running throughout October, the initiative will emphasize safe construction practices and community-centered risk reduction efforts.

Duni Chand Rana, disaster management director-cum-special secretary, highlighted that SAMARTH started in 2011 in line with the United Nations' International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (IDDRR), marked globally on October 13. This year's theme, 'Fund Resilience, Not Disasters,' calls for proactive investment in resilience measures.

During the month, activities will engage various stakeholders, including government departments and NGOs. A key event will be the state-level function in Shimla on October 13, featuring an exhibition on disaster response tools, complemented by multimedia awareness campaigns, folk performances, and educational workshops.

(With inputs from agencies.)