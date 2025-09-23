Supreme Court Challenges Himachal Pradesh on Climate Policy Amidst Ecological Crisis

The Supreme Court has tasked the Himachal Pradesh government with disclosing details about its climate change and disaster management strategies. The move comes in response to the state's "fragile" ecological infrastructure, highlighted by recent unprecedented rainfall causing significant havoc.

A bench led by Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta noted that states across the Himalayan region, including Himachal Pradesh, face serious existential threats. The court demands the state to provide comprehensive data on ecological and developmental issues such as zoning, forest cover, and hydroelectric projects.

The court's directive also requires the submission of an affidavit from the state's forest department by October 28, detailing measures planned to mitigate climate change damage. These inputs will assist the court in formulating policies to safeguard the environment and public safety in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)