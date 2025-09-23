Left Menu

AIFTP Urges Extension of Tax Deadlines Amid Natural Calamities and Compliance Challenges

The All India Federation of Tax Practitioners (AIFTP) is requesting an extension of tax filing deadlines due to floods, landslides, and technical issues. They have submitted a memorandum to the CBDT. A writ petition has also been filed in the Delhi High Court for deadline extensions.

AIFTP Urges Extension of Tax Deadlines Amid Natural Calamities and Compliance Challenges
The All India Federation of Tax Practitioners (AIFTP) is advocating for an extension of tax filing deadlines, citing the impact of recent floods, landslides, and various technical challenges.

AIFTP President Samir Jani revealed that a formal memorandum has been submitted to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), requesting a postponement of key tax deadlines due to disruptions caused by natural calamities and technical difficulties.

With several states grappling with infrastructure breakdowns and compliance hurdles due to adverse weather, AIFTP also logged a writ petition in the Delhi High Court seeking extended deadlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

