India and Morocco Open TASL's Defence Plant for WhAP 8x8 Armoured Vehicles

In a landmark step symbolising the growing strategic convergence between India and Morocco, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh and Morocco’s Minister Delegate to the Head of Government for the Administration of National Defence, Mr Abdelatif Loudyi, jointly inaugurated Tata Advanced Systems Limited’s (TASL) state-of-the-art defence manufacturing facility in Berrechid, Morocco, on September 23, 2025. The event marked the first defence production plant established by an Indian private company on African soil and underscored India’s emergence as a credible exporter of advanced defence technology.

A State-of-the-Art Facility

Spread across 20,000 square metres, the Berrechid facility is the Kingdom of Morocco’s largest defence manufacturing unit. It was commissioned three months ahead of schedule and has already begun production of the Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP) 8x8 — an indigenous combat vehicle jointly developed by TASL and India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The plant will manufacture WhAP variants tailored to Moroccan and regional needs. Initial deliveries to the Royal Moroccan Army are scheduled to begin next month, with long-term plans to scale production for both domestic use and future exports.

WhAP 8x8: India’s Cutting-Edge Combat Vehicle

The WhAP is a modular, multi-role armoured combat platform designed to excel in modern battlefields. Its key features include:

Survivable monocoque hull with scalable ballistic and mine protection.

Independent suspension and central tyre inflation system ensuring superior off-road mobility.

High-power engine for enhanced endurance in rugged terrains.

Flexible configurations — ranging from infantry fighting vehicle and armoured personnel carrier to reconnaissance, command post, mortar carrier, and ambulance variants.

Advanced firepower options including manned or unmanned remote weapon stations and anti-tank guided missile systems.

Its adaptability makes it an asset not only for Morocco but also for potential export markets in Africa and beyond.

Strategic and Economic Impact

Highlighting India’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), Shri Rajnath Singh stated that India seeks not only to meet domestic defence needs but also to contribute globally through partnerships. “For India, self-reliance does not mean isolation. With ‘Make in India,’ we are also pursuing ‘Make with Friends’ and ‘Make for the World.’ This facility in Morocco is a shining example of that approach,” he said.

The project is set to significantly boost Morocco’s defence ecosystem:

Local Value Addition : About one-third of components and subsystems will be sourced and assembled locally at the start, with the share rising to 50% in the coming years.

Job Creation : Hundreds of engineers, technicians, and suppliers are expected to gain employment, building a sustainable defence workforce.

Industrial Growth : Partnerships with Moroccan firms will stimulate small and medium enterprises in the defence supply chain.

Technology Transfer: TASL and DRDO are ensuring in-country product support and knowledge-sharing to deepen Morocco’s defence capabilities.

A New Chapter in India-Morocco Ties

Calling the inauguration “a historic moment,” Shri Rajnath Singh emphasised Morocco’s strategic position as a gateway to both Africa and Europe. He underlined that the facility would serve as an export hub, enhancing regional security while also promoting bilateral cooperation in defence, technology, and innovation.

“This is not just the opening of a new plant, but the beginning of a new chapter in the long-standing friendship between India and Morocco,” he said. “It represents a model of cooperation that respects sovereignty, strengthens local capacity, and contributes to global peace and stability.”

Looking Ahead

The facility is expected to serve dual purposes — meeting Morocco’s growing defence requirements and opening opportunities for exports to allied nations. The presence of Morocco’s Minister of Industry & Trade, Mr Ryad Mezzour, alongside senior officials from the Moroccan Government, Royal Armed Forces, Indian Government, Indian Armed Forces, and TASL, reflected the broad strategic importance attached to this initiative.

As India expands its global defence footprint, the Morocco facility marks a milestone in showcasing Indian capability, fostering industrial collaboration, and strengthening South-South cooperation.