Left Menu

Crackdown Intensifies: China's Cyberspace Regulator Targets ByteDance and Alibaba

The Cyberspace Administration of China has penalized ByteDance's Toutiao and Alibaba's UCWeb for content violations, as part of a campaign to create a 'clean and healthy' online environment. The crackdown is part of wider scrutiny on China's private sector amid economic challenges and rising youth joblessness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:40 IST
Crackdown Intensifies: China's Cyberspace Regulator Targets ByteDance and Alibaba
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has taken decisive action against ByteDance's Toutiao and Alibaba's UCWeb for content violations, becoming the latest targets in the government's crackdown on online behavior. Both platforms faced penalties for what the CAC described as 'disrupting the online ecosystem order.'

The crackdown accompanies a nationwide campaign over the next two months aimed at curbing online content that might incite violence or hostility, and aligns with long-term efforts to establish a 'clean and healthy' cyberspace that favors the Communist Party's socialist values. Toutiao was found permitting 'harmful content' in its trending topics, while UCWeb was accused of allowing sensitive cases to populate its main trending topics list, according to the CAC.

In response, the platforms have expressed compliance, with Toutiao forming a task force to combat non-compliant content. Meanwhile, other Chinese regulatory bodies are scrutinizing commerce and market practices within the nation's sprawling private sector amid economic concerns and youth unemployment. This multipronged regulatory drive underscores the government's increased enforcement efforts across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kolkata Deluge: Politics and Nature Clash Amidst Crisis

Kolkata Deluge: Politics and Nature Clash Amidst Crisis

 India
2
Latur District Faces Unexpected Deluge: A Tale of Rainfall and Resilience

Latur District Faces Unexpected Deluge: A Tale of Rainfall and Resilience

 India
3
China and India: Redefining Relations Beyond Borders

China and India: Redefining Relations Beyond Borders

 India
4
Tragic Love Affairs: Two Murder Cases Stir Uttar Pradesh

Tragic Love Affairs: Two Murder Cases Stir Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025