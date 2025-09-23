Cyber Scam Foiled: Bengaluru Police Recover Rs 14 Lakh in Digital Fraud Case
Bengaluru police have successfully recovered Rs 14 lakh lost by BJP MP K Sudhakar's wife, Preeti, through a digital fraud. Following a swift investigation and legal intervention, the funds were returned. Authorities urge prompt action if victimized by such scams, emphasizing the growing threat of cyber fraud.
In a rapid and decisive response, Bengaluru police have reclaimed Rs 14 lakh that was siphoned from Preeti, the spouse of BJP Chikkaballapura MP K Sudhakar, in a sophisticated digital fraud.
The incident unfolded on August 26 when Preeti was deceived into transferring funds under threat by cybercriminals impersonating police officials via WhatsApp video call.
Immediate action by Bengaluru police, paired with court directives, led to the recovery and restitution of the stolen amount, highlighting the importance of swift reporting and response to cyber threats.
