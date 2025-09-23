Left Menu

Cyber Scam Foiled: Bengaluru Police Recover Rs 14 Lakh in Digital Fraud Case

Bengaluru police have successfully recovered Rs 14 lakh lost by BJP MP K Sudhakar's wife, Preeti, through a digital fraud. Following a swift investigation and legal intervention, the funds were returned. Authorities urge prompt action if victimized by such scams, emphasizing the growing threat of cyber fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-09-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 21:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

In a rapid and decisive response, Bengaluru police have reclaimed Rs 14 lakh that was siphoned from Preeti, the spouse of BJP Chikkaballapura MP K Sudhakar, in a sophisticated digital fraud.

The incident unfolded on August 26 when Preeti was deceived into transferring funds under threat by cybercriminals impersonating police officials via WhatsApp video call.

Immediate action by Bengaluru police, paired with court directives, led to the recovery and restitution of the stolen amount, highlighting the importance of swift reporting and response to cyber threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

