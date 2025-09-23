Left Menu

Tragic Drownings in Rajasthan: A Tale of Youth Lost to the Parvati River

A tragedy unfolded in Rajasthan as six teenagers drowned in two separate incidents in the Parvati River. The search operations led by SDRF and NDRF recovered all bodies. Initial reports revealed teenagers drowned during a visit to a local site and a strong river current swept others away.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 23-09-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 22:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A somber atmosphere envelops Rajasthan following the tragic deaths of six teenagers who drowned in the Parvati River across two separate incidents. The victims' bodies were gradually recovered, underscoring the perilous nature of the river, prompting calls for increased safety measures.

The first incident saw four teenagers, Sonu Suman, Mohit Suman, Ashfaque, and Ayush Gurjar, aged 16 to 17, slip into the river's depths during a visit to Chuara Dham. Their excursion turned fatal as three ran for help. An intensive search ensued, aided by SDRF and NDRF teams, resulting in the eventual recovery of all bodies.

A second tragedy struck in the Atru area, claiming two more lives. While swimming under a bridge, a powerful current swept away five boys. Although three reached safety, Vishal and Subhan Mohammed could not, leading to a painstaking recovery operation early Monday. Authorities urge enhanced vigilance near water sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

