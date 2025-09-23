Left Menu

Boston's Apology and Settlement: Righting a Historical Wrong

In 1989, Alan Swanson and Willie Bennett were wrongly accused in Boston of killing a pregnant white woman. Decades later, they have received a settlement from the city and an official apology. The case had heightened racial tensions and highlighted systemic injustices in the legal system against Black individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston | Updated: 23-09-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 23:15 IST
Boston's Apology and Settlement: Righting a Historical Wrong
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

After a long battle for justice, Alan Swanson and Willie Bennett, two Black men wrongly accused in a high-profile Boston murder case in 1989, have been awarded a USD 150,000 settlement from the city. The compensation follows a formal apology issued by Mayor Michelle Wu in 2023.

Swanson and Bennett were unjustly named as suspects in the murder of Carol Stuart, orchestrated by her husband, Charles Stuart. The wrongful accusation fueled racial tensions in Boston, prompting police crackdowns in predominantly Black neighborhoods and exemplifying systemic racism in the legal system.

As part of the settlement, Bennett will receive USD 100,000 and Swanson USD 50,000. Mayor Wu highlighted the profound injustice faced by the two men and the broader Black community, promising continued efforts to address and rectify such racial injustices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Immunity Vote Shields Costa Rican President from Prosecution

Historic Immunity Vote Shields Costa Rican President from Prosecution

 Global
2
Global Divides Deepen: UN Security Council Stalled on Gaza Conflict

Global Divides Deepen: UN Security Council Stalled on Gaza Conflict

 Global
3
Erdogan Praises Fruitful UN Meeting on Gaza

Erdogan Praises Fruitful UN Meeting on Gaza

 Turkey
4
Shutdown Showdown: Trump and Democrats Clash Over Funding

Shutdown Showdown: Trump and Democrats Clash Over Funding

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025