Jack Warner's Legal Victory: A Decade-Long Battle Concludes

In a landmark decision, the former FIFA vice president, Jack Warner, has won his decade-long struggle against extradition to the United States. The high court of Trinidad and Tobago ruled on Tuesday that extradition proceedings were flawed due to the absence of a formal agreement between the two nations.

Warner, accused of bribery and racketeering, was among fourteen individuals implicated in a U.S. indictment revealed in May 2015. His extradition battle extended to the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council in London, which had previously dismissed his appeal in 2022, appearing to pave the way for extradition.

However, with no opposition from the state's attorney, Justice Karen Reid ruled that the process was procedurally flawed. Warner expressed his relief and sense of vindication after the ruling, although he lamented the damage to his reputation caused by the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)