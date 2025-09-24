Left Menu

Manhunt for Self-Styled Godman Accused of Harassment

Delhi Police are searching for Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, accused by female students of sexual harassment. Despite raids, he remains at large. The case includes allegations from 17 students and a forged diplomatic plate on a Volvo. The hunt continues for the elusive godman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 10:04 IST
Delhi Police have launched a manhunt for self-styled godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, alias Parth Sarthy, following allegations of sexual harassment by several female students at a management institute. The complaints, filed on August 4, accuse the godman of using abusive language, sending obscene messages, and making unwanted physical advances.

According to police, statements from 32 female PGDM students were recorded, with 17 detailing the accused's misconduct. Authorities also noted pressure from faculty and administrators on the students to comply with his demands. A case was registered under relevant provisions, with 16 victims providing testimonies before a magistrate.

During the investigation, police discovered a Volvo car with a forged diplomatic number plate, believed to have been used by Saraswati, in the institute's basement. A second FIR was filed on August 25, leading to the car's seizure. Efforts to apprehend the accused continue as he remains on the run.

