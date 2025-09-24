Left Menu

UN Tackles AI Governance Amid Global Challenges

The United Nations is addressing artificial intelligence as a major challenge during its annual high-level meet-up. A new governance structure, including a global forum and an independent panel, is set up to guide AI regulation. Experts call for internationally binding agreements to ensure AI safety and compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 24-09-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 11:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Artificial intelligence takes center stage as global leaders convene at the United Nations' annual high-level meeting this week. Since the debut of ChatGPT, AI's capabilities have astounded the world, prompting tech companies to push for greater advancements amidst warnings of potential dangers, such as engineered pandemics and widespread misinformation.

The UN's recent adoption of a governance framework marks a significant step in regulating AI, surpassing previous non-binding pledges. This new initiative includes a global forum and an independent panel of experts, set to meet in Geneva in 2024 and New York in 2027, aiming to foster international cooperation on AI safety.

Despite the establishment of these bodies being hailed as a symbolic victory, concerns remain about their effectiveness in regulating rapidly advancing AI technologies. A group of influential experts urges the creation of binding agreements to enforce safety protocols, drawing parallels with international treaties on nuclear and biological weapons.

