Left Menu

Gold Heist Cracked: Burglary Spree Leads to Arrests

Two men were arrested for their involvement in multiple house burglaries, leading to the recovery of 82.5 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 8.25 lakh. The arrests helped solve nine burglary cases. Additional gold was recovered from a separate arrest in Kodigehalli, totaling 58 grams and valued at Rs 5.80 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-09-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 14:16 IST
Gold Heist Cracked: Burglary Spree Leads to Arrests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police have successfully apprehended two men linked to a spate of house burglaries, recovering 82.5 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 8.25 lakh as confirmed on Wednesday.

The breakthrough arose after a complaint in Patalamma Layout, Kadugodi, where 27 grams of gold were stolen following a house break-in on August 24.

Authorities have not disclosed the suspects' identities. However, one suspect was arrested in Sorahunase village on September 16, leading to a confession and further arrests, resolving nine cases. An unrelated Kodigehalli arrest also yielded 58 grams of stolen gold valued at Rs 5.80 lakh.

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC of Reacting Late to 'Vote Theft'

Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC of Reacting Late to 'Vote Theft'

 India
2
Glottis Sets Share Price for Rs 307-Crore IPO

Glottis Sets Share Price for Rs 307-Crore IPO

 India
3
Trump's Call to Ukraine: Seize the Economic Moment

Trump's Call to Ukraine: Seize the Economic Moment

 Global
4
Kolkata Battles Rain Havoc Ahead of Durga Puja

Kolkata Battles Rain Havoc Ahead of Durga Puja

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Bitcoin to Solana: IMF Outlines Blockchain Consensus Risks for Supervisors

Aging Population and Limited AI Gains Put Japan’s Labor Market at a Crossroads, IMF Says

IMF Study: Corruption and Finance Block Growth of Firms in Sub-Saharan Africa

Resilient health systems key to Europe’s future, warns WHO in landmark new report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025