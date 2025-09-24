Gold Heist Cracked: Burglary Spree Leads to Arrests
Two men were arrested for their involvement in multiple house burglaries, leading to the recovery of 82.5 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 8.25 lakh. The arrests helped solve nine burglary cases. Additional gold was recovered from a separate arrest in Kodigehalli, totaling 58 grams and valued at Rs 5.80 lakh.
Police have successfully apprehended two men linked to a spate of house burglaries, recovering 82.5 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 8.25 lakh as confirmed on Wednesday.
The breakthrough arose after a complaint in Patalamma Layout, Kadugodi, where 27 grams of gold were stolen following a house break-in on August 24.
Authorities have not disclosed the suspects' identities. However, one suspect was arrested in Sorahunase village on September 16, leading to a confession and further arrests, resolving nine cases. An unrelated Kodigehalli arrest also yielded 58 grams of stolen gold valued at Rs 5.80 lakh.
