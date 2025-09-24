Gold Heist Cracked: Burglary Spree Leads to Arrests

Police have successfully apprehended two men linked to a spate of house burglaries, recovering 82.5 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 8.25 lakh as confirmed on Wednesday.

The breakthrough arose after a complaint in Patalamma Layout, Kadugodi, where 27 grams of gold were stolen following a house break-in on August 24.

Authorities have not disclosed the suspects' identities. However, one suspect was arrested in Sorahunase village on September 16, leading to a confession and further arrests, resolving nine cases. An unrelated Kodigehalli arrest also yielded 58 grams of stolen gold valued at Rs 5.80 lakh.