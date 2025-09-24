Clarification on Foster Care Regulations: Children Under Six Not Eligible

The government has issued a clarification regarding foster care eligibility, stating unequivocally that children under six are not eligible for placement. This move comes after several agencies expressed uncertainty regarding the interpretation of recent regulations.

In an official memorandum, the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) referred to relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Rules and the Model Foster Care Guidelines, reinforcing that only children aged six and over can be placed in foster care. Any deviation from this directive would be considered a breach of the guidelines.

The directive has been communicated to all State Adoption Resource Agencies, District Child Protection Units, and Specialised Adoption Agencies to ensure universal adherence. The number of children in non-institutional care systems, including foster care, has seen a significant rise, according to the most recent data.

