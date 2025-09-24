Left Menu

Spanish Jet with Defence Minister Faces GPS Interference Near Russia

A Spanish military jet carrying Defence Minister Margarita Robles faced GPS disturbances near Russia's Kaliningrad while en route to Lithuania. The jet was part of a NATO mission following air space violations by drones. Similar incidents with GPS interference have been reported, attributed to Russia, though denied by Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 15:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Spanish military jet carrying Defence Minister Margarita Robles experienced GPS interference on Wednesday while approaching Russia's Kaliningrad exclave en route to Lithuania, confirmed the Defence Ministry. The plane also carried relatives of Spanish airmen involved with a new NATO air defence mission.

The NATO mission was initiated after drones violated Polish airspace. Last week, the Spanish unit, named Vilkas, intercepted eight Russian aircraft over the Baltic Sea, according to the Defence Ministry. Robles was scheduled to meet her Lithuanian counterpart, Dovile Sakaliene, at the Siauliai airbase on Wednesday.

This incident mirrors an earlier one where European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's aircraft faced GPS jamming while heading to Bulgaria. Bulgaria claims Russian interference, an accusation previously made by Estonia and Finland, though Russia denies the allegations. Modern aircraft, equipped with multiple navigation systems, typically manage such disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

