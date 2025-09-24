Left Menu

Delayed Justice: The Balwant Singh Rajoana Mercy Plea Dilemma

The Supreme Court scrutinizes why Balwant Singh Rajoana's execution has not been carried out despite his conviction for the 1995 assassination of Punjab's former chief minister. Rajoana spent 15 years on death row. Legal debates continue as his plea for commutation to life imprisonment due to processing delays is reconsidered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 15:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court probed into the prolonged stasis surrounding Balwant Singh Rajoana, convicted for the 1995 assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh and subsequently placed on death row for 15 years. The inquiry aligns with a broader judicial examination of systemic delays.

During Wednesday's hearing, the bench queried why the execution had been stalled, given the offense's serious nature. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi defended Rajoana, highlighting the indeterminate status of a mercy petition filed not by Rajoana but a gurdwara committee, which has not yet seen resolution.

Despite the Centre acknowledging the sensitiveness of the case, resolution remains elusive. Notably, the Supreme Court rescheduled the hearing for October 15, emphasizing there would be no further adjournments as the nation awaits a crucial decision on Rajoana's fate.

