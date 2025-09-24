Chandranath Sinha Ordered to Appear Before ED Amid School Jobs Scam Investigation

A special court has instructed West Bengal's correctional homes minister, Chandranath Sinha, to appear for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate on September 25 and 26. This directive comes amidst an ongoing investigation into financial irregularities in a school jobs scam.

Despite the ED's request to hold Sinha in custody, the court declined, citing the prolonged duration of the investigation and the need for advance notice to Sinha for any future appearances.

Sinha, currently out on bail, had surrendered to the court after an initial summons. The West Bengal governor has approved legal proceedings against him related to alleged irregularities in school recruitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)