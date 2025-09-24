Left Menu

Lars Klingbeil's Vision for a Modern EU Economy

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil will propose a modern EU budget focusing on cross-border infrastructure, energy, and security. A six-point plan includes a 'Buy European' policy and trade deals with India and Mercosur. He emphasizes a harmonized capital market and improved professional qualification recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 16:33 IST
budget

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil is set to advocate for a modernized EU budget, prioritizing investments in cross-border infrastructure and energy networks, according to sources. His proposals also emphasize enhanced external border security and support for research initiatives.

Klingbeil's six-point economic plan includes a 'Buy European' stance to stimulate the continent's economy and foster a single market for defense through joint armament ventures. Under Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Germany is aspiring to lead EU economic policies amid diminishing transatlantic priorities from the US and ongoing tensions in Ukraine.

In an upcoming speech at the Hertie School, Klingbeil will urge for rapid trade negotiations with India and South America's Mercosur, countering recent US tariffs. He envisions a 'Savings and Investment Union' to attract private capital, asserting that a robust European capital market is vital for business growth. Additionally, Klingbeil will advocate against solo national implementations of EU single market rules, calling for streamlined professional qualification recognition to boost labor mobility within member states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

