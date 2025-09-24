Gold Smuggling Attempt Foiled at Kathmandu Airport

An Indian citizen, Ronak Madani, has been apprehended at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport on charges of gold smuggling, police reported on Wednesday.

Madani's suspicious behavior during a security check led officers to take him to a hospital where an x-ray revealed he was concealing three gold packets inside his body.

The gold, weighing a total of 835 grams, was reportedly smuggled on a flight from Mumbai. Authorities have turned Madani over to the Customs Department for a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)