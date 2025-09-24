Left Menu

Gold Smuggling Attempt Foiled at Kathmandu Airport

An Indian national, Ronak Madani, was arrested at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu for smuggling gold. Discovered during a security check, Madani concealed the gold in his body. He was subsequently handed over to the Customs Department for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 24-09-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 16:40 IST
Gold Smuggling Attempt Foiled at Kathmandu Airport
  • Country:
  • Nepal

An Indian citizen, Ronak Madani, has been apprehended at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport on charges of gold smuggling, police reported on Wednesday.

Madani's suspicious behavior during a security check led officers to take him to a hospital where an x-ray revealed he was concealing three gold packets inside his body.

The gold, weighing a total of 835 grams, was reportedly smuggled on a flight from Mumbai. Authorities have turned Madani over to the Customs Department for a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Reserve Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Market Valuations

Federal Reserve Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Market Valuations

 Global
2
Jain Resource Recycling IPO: A Boost for Non-Ferrous Metal Recycling

Jain Resource Recycling IPO: A Boost for Non-Ferrous Metal Recycling

 India
3
Sonam Wangchuk Ends Hunger Strike Amidst Violent Protests in Leh

Sonam Wangchuk Ends Hunger Strike Amidst Violent Protests in Leh

 India
4
Huglomacy Backfire: India's Diplomatic Isolation Under Scrutiny

Huglomacy Backfire: India's Diplomatic Isolation Under Scrutiny

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025