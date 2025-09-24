Left Menu

Karnataka High Court Upholds Government's Social Media Regulation Authority

The Karnataka High Court dismissed a petition by social media platform X against the government's authority to issue content takedown orders. Justice M Nagaprasanna emphasized the necessity of regulating social media to protect citizens' dignity, particularly in cases of offenses against women, and criticized X's inconsistency in following takedown orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-09-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 16:53 IST
The Karnataka High Court has dismissed a petition by social media platform X, challenging the government's right to issue content takedown orders under the Information Technology Act.

The court, under Justice M Nagaprasanna, stressed the importance of regulating social media, especially to address offenses against women, to safeguard citizens' constitutional rights.

Justice Nagaprasanna highlighted the inconsistency in X's actions, noting its compliance with similar U.S. orders but refusal to adhere to Indian directives, leading to the dismissal of its petition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

