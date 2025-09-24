Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Blames Centre and Metro for Kolkata Flood Woes

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced compensation for victims of rain-related incidents, defending her government's response while blaming Centre and Metro Railways for exacerbating Kolkata's flooding. She criticized the lack of Ganga dredging and construction activities in Salt Lake while promising employment for affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-09-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 17:25 IST
Mamata Banerjee Blames Centre and Metro for Kolkata Flood Woes
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh for families of those who died in rain-related incidents across the state, asserting her administration's proactive measures during the crisis.

With at least 10 casualties reported, primarily from electrocution in the inundated streets of Kolkata, Banerjee expressed regret over the loss of lives and demanded the Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) offer Rs 5 lakh in compensation to each victim's family.

In a response encompassing both assurance and critique, Banerjee blamed the central government for poor Ganga River maintenance and accused Metro Railways of worsening Salt Lake's flooding through irresponsible construction activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

