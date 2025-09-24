Strategic MoU Enhances Cooperation Between CAG and CBDT

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India and the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) have formalized their collaboration through a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing operational effectiveness and professional cooperation.

The signatories of this MoU were CBDT Chairman Ravi Agrawal and A M Bajaj, Deputy CAG, in the presence of CAG K Sanjay Murthy. The agreement focuses on boosting academic and research interactions as well as capacity development in data-driven technology.

By facilitating joint seminars, workshops, and sharing audit insights, the partnership aims to bridge skill gaps and drive regulatory changes beneficial to India's governance and financial systems, enhancing transparency and leading to better tax administration infrastructure.

