Tragic Electrocution Incidents in Uttar Pradesh: A Tale of Negligence

In Uttar Pradesh, two sisters and a college student lost their lives due to electrocution in separate incidents. Authorities attributed the tragedies to negligence, citing broken power lines and unsafe conditions. Investigations are underway, with officials promising accountability for those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:38 IST
Tragic Electrocution Incidents in Uttar Pradesh: A Tale of Negligence
A devastating series of electrocution incidents claimed the lives of two sisters and a college student in Uttar Pradesh, officials reported.

In Ballia district, Anchal Yadav, 15, and her sister Alka Yadav, 12, were electrocuted on a waterlogged path due to an exposed live wire.

Meanwhile, in Sultanpur district, Khushbu, 22, suffered a fatal electric shock while plugging in a fan with wet hands. Authorities have initiated probes to address the evident negligence in both cases.

