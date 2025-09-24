Tragic Electrocution Incidents in Uttar Pradesh: A Tale of Negligence

A devastating series of electrocution incidents claimed the lives of two sisters and a college student in Uttar Pradesh, officials reported.

In Ballia district, Anchal Yadav, 15, and her sister Alka Yadav, 12, were electrocuted on a waterlogged path due to an exposed live wire.

Meanwhile, in Sultanpur district, Khushbu, 22, suffered a fatal electric shock while plugging in a fan with wet hands. Authorities have initiated probes to address the evident negligence in both cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)