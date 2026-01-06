Negligence Clouds New Year's Tragedy at Swiss Bar

A tragic fire at Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana killed 40 people and injured over 100 more, drawing attention to years of neglected safety inspections. Local authorities disclosed that the last inspections were reportedly conducted in 2019.

The blaze allegedly began due to festive candles on Champagne bottles that ignited the ceiling. Authorities are investigating if the ceiling's soundproofing met safety standards and whether the candles were authorized for use. Bar managers are under investigation for involuntary homicide, bodily harm, and causing a fire.

Municipal head Nicolas Feraud admitted periodic safety checks were overlooked. The investigation resolves authorities and managers' roles in the oversight, with judicial authorities tasked with determining the impact of missed inspections on the tragic events.

