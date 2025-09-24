Mumbai Police Nab Bangladeshi Nationals Living Illegally

The Mumbai Police have taken action against illegal residents, arresting three Bangladeshi nationals and detaining two children living unlawfully in Mumbai and Thane.

According to an official statement, the arrests were made by the Anti-Terrorism Cell of suburban Jogeshwari police following a tip-off. The operation initially led to the capture of Salim Balai Molla, 38, in Dahisar. His questioning led police to Nannu Alek Sheikh, 32, and his wife, Rukhsana Nannu Sheikh, 30, residing on Meera Road in Thane district.

The couple's two young children, aged nine and five, were also living with them. All adults had been residing and laboring illegally in the region for over two decades. The case is currently under further investigation.