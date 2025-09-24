Stabbing in French School Sparks Debate on Safety

A middle school music teacher in northeastern France was attacked by a student reportedly intrigued by Nazi ideologies. The French education minister assured the public that the teacher is now stable after receiving hospital treatment.

The 14-year-old suspect, who the authorities arrested shortly after the event, also injured himself during the arrest and is hospitalized in critical condition. This incident has rekindled discussions about safety measures in French schools, especially after a similar attack in June and the infamous 2020 case of Samuel Paty.

Officials have identified the young attacker for his controversial interests but noted he wasn't previously considered violent. The town mayor called the incident isolated, while the local prefecture and prosecutor's office have yet to comment.

