Supreme Court Orders Apologies in High-Profile Tamil Cinema Rape Case

The Supreme Court has ordered Tamil filmmaker and politician Seeman, along with an actress who accused him of rape on the premise of false marriage promises, to apologize to each other. This follows Seeman's challenge against a Madras High Court decision that refused to quash the case against him.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan instructed both parties to cease media discussions on the matter. Earlier, the court required Seeman to offer an unconditional apology, which was later found lacking sincerity by the bench during the proceedings.

The case involves accusations under various sections, including rape, criminal intimidation, and cheating under the IPC and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act. The complainant claims a relationship with Seeman from 2007 to 2011, during which he allegedly assured marriage but wed someone else instead, leading to her claims of emotional and sexual exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)