Family Feud Over Ancestral Fortune: Bharat Pittie's Legal Battle
Bharat Pittie, an heir to a prestigious business family in Pune, has filed a police complaint against his brother and relatives for barring him from entering their shared ancestral property. The conflict involves a three-storey bungalow and another estate in Kharadi, valued at crores of rupees.
- Country:
- India
A legal battle has unfolded within one of Pune's most renowned business families. Bharat Manoharlal Pittie, tied to the lineage that established Raja Bahadur Poona Mills, has lodged an FIR against his brother Rajiv Pittie and other relatives for preventing him from accessing family properties worth crores.
The dispute centers around a bungalow on Pune's upscale Boat Club Road and an estate in Kharadi. After his mother's death, Bharat alleges he was blocked from entering the family home by instructions from Rajiv, starting a public dispute that includes both properties claimed to be divided equally, according to multiple wills.
While police have recorded statements from all involved, Bharat has made his position clear, insisting his claim to the property is supported by existing legal wills. Rajiv Pittie, however, has yet to publicly respond to these allegations despite attempts to reach him.
(With inputs from agencies.)
