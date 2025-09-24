Left Menu

Paving the Path to Viksit Bharat 2047: A Vision for Future Reforms

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced the creation of a dedicated cell for envisioning future benchmarks for Viksit Bharat 2047. During a workshop in New Delhi, Singh emphasized integration among government levels and highlighted the progress of Mission Karmayogi, including the iGOT training portal and AI-driven tools.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced the establishment of a special cell dedicated to envisioning future benchmarks for Viksit Bharat 2047, setting the stage for comprehensive reforms over the next two decades. The announcement was made during a two-day workshop for state Administrative Training Institutes (ATIs) held by the Capacity Building Commission in New Delhi.

Singh emphasized the importance of integration between the Centre and states to implement a 'whole of government' approach in administration and training. He highlighted that 1.36 crore government employees have registered on the iGOT Karmayogi portal aimed at enhancing skills and readiness. Partnerships have been formed with 24 states and Union territories to reinforce ATIs as central hubs for capacity building.

Emerging technologies, particularly AI-driven tools, are expected to play a key role in Mission Karmayogi 2.0, facilitating the creation of tailored capacity building plans. Singh also highlighted initiatives like the Rozgar Mela and Mission Karmayogi Prarambh, underscoring the need for upgrading training curricula and dissolving hierarchical barriers to improve governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

