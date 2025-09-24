Tensions Escalate: Israeli Forces Advance in Gaza Amid Ceasefire Talks

Israeli forces pushed toward Gaza City's center on Wednesday, endangering Palestinians who stayed behind amidst hopes for a ceasefire. Meanwhile, President Trump met Muslim leaders at the UN to discuss a permanent ceasefire and alleviating Gaza's humanitarian crisis.

Trump criticized allies recognizing a Palestinian state and announced a forthcoming meeting with Israel. Despite calls for retreat, Israel continues military actions in Gaza City, urging residents to move south.

The situation escalated as Israeli strikes killed at least 50 people on Wednesday, primarily in Gaza, while violence spilled into the West Bank, exacerbating tensions and complicating ceasefire negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)