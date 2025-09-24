Swift Police Action Rescues Kidnapped Boy in Gudiyatham

In a dramatic turn of events in Gudiyatham, a three-and-a-half-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped but promptly rescued within hours by police forces.

Surveillance footage showed a white sedan pulling up near the child's home, from which an individual wearing a helmet emerged. The suspect grabbed the boy from his father and threw chili powder into the father's face before making a fast getaway.

Authorities, acting on the father's complaint, quickly formed specialized units that traced the boy to Madhanur, where he was found abandoned. Police are actively investigating the incident to uncover the kidnappers' motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)