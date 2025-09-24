Left Menu

Swift Police Action Rescues Kidnapped Boy in Gudiyatham

In Gudiyatham, a three-and-a-half-year-old boy was kidnapped in broad daylight but was rescued within hours by the police. The perpetrator used a white sedan and threw chili powder at the boy's father. Police continue to investigate the motive behind the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vellore(Tn) | Updated: 24-09-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 21:33 IST
Swift Police Action Rescues Kidnapped Boy in Gudiyatham
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events in Gudiyatham, a three-and-a-half-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped but promptly rescued within hours by police forces.

Surveillance footage showed a white sedan pulling up near the child's home, from which an individual wearing a helmet emerged. The suspect grabbed the boy from his father and threw chili powder into the father's face before making a fast getaway.

Authorities, acting on the father's complaint, quickly formed specialized units that traced the boy to Madhanur, where he was found abandoned. Police are actively investigating the incident to uncover the kidnappers' motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NSE Gains Momentum: A Resilient Path to Public Listing

NSE Gains Momentum: A Resilient Path to Public Listing

 India
2
LIC Mutual Fund Expands Footprint in Tamil Nadu's Growing Market

LIC Mutual Fund Expands Footprint in Tamil Nadu's Growing Market

 India
3
Costa Rica Restores Airspace After Disruptive Power Outage

Costa Rica Restores Airspace After Disruptive Power Outage

 Global
4
Guterres Calls for Ambitious Climate Goals Ahead of COP30

Guterres Calls for Ambitious Climate Goals Ahead of COP30

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI helps universities detect and prevent dropouts early

Trust and transparency will decide future of AI in mobile banking

Persuasive AI poses hidden dangers for truth, equity and governance

Fluency isn’t enough: Why AI conversation still feels unnatural

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025