Swift Police Action Rescues Kidnapped Boy in Gudiyatham
In Gudiyatham, a three-and-a-half-year-old boy was kidnapped in broad daylight but was rescued within hours by the police. The perpetrator used a white sedan and threw chili powder at the boy's father. Police continue to investigate the motive behind the incident.
Updated: 24-09-2025 21:33 IST
In a dramatic turn of events in Gudiyatham, a three-and-a-half-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped but promptly rescued within hours by police forces.
Surveillance footage showed a white sedan pulling up near the child's home, from which an individual wearing a helmet emerged. The suspect grabbed the boy from his father and threw chili powder into the father's face before making a fast getaway.
Authorities, acting on the father's complaint, quickly formed specialized units that traced the boy to Madhanur, where he was found abandoned. Police are actively investigating the incident to uncover the kidnappers' motives.
