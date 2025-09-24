Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Dallas ICE Facility: Shooter and Multiple Victims Identified

A shooter at a Dallas ICE facility resulted in multiple injuries and one death, including detainees, before the shooter took his own life. The incident is under investigation as targeted violence, with messages found at the scene indicating anti-ICE sentiments.

Updated: 24-09-2025 21:41 IST
A tragic shooting unfolded at a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Dallas, resulting in multiple injuries and a fatality before the shooter committed suicide. The incident, as confirmed by Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons on CNN, has been labeled a potential act of targeted violence.

The Homeland Security spokesperson, Tricia McLaughlin, noted that no ICE agents were harmed, confirming the shooter's focus on law enforcement and detainees. FBI Special Agent Joe Rothrock indicated the presence of anti-ICE messages in rounds found near the shooter, further fueling the investigation.

Authorities were called to North Stemmons Freeway following reports of gunfire from a nearby apartment building. The emergency response included local police and fire-rescue services. As investigations continue, Secretary Kristi Noem stated that agencies are verifying the attack's circumstances amidst an uptick in anti-ICE actions.

