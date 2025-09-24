Diplomatic Dialogue: Lavrov Meets Rubio at UN Assembly

In a significant turn of events at the UN General Assembly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov commenced discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The meeting was noted for its lack of preliminary remarks for the media and was conducted behind closed doors, sparking wide interest among international observers.

This dialogue between Lavrov and Rubio signifies a critical diplomatic exchange amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, with the world keenly watching for developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)