Diplomatic Dialogue: Lavrov Meets Rubio at UN Assembly
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the UN General Assembly. The discussion, which began without any press remarks, is being held privately. This meeting marks a significant diplomatic engagement between Russia and the United States at a global forum.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 24-09-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 21:43 IST
- Country:
- Russia
In a significant turn of events at the UN General Assembly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov commenced discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
The meeting was noted for its lack of preliminary remarks for the media and was conducted behind closed doors, sparking wide interest among international observers.
This dialogue between Lavrov and Rubio signifies a critical diplomatic exchange amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, with the world keenly watching for developments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement