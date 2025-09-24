Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogue: Lavrov Meets Rubio at UN Assembly

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the UN General Assembly. The discussion, which began without any press remarks, is being held privately. This meeting marks a significant diplomatic engagement between Russia and the United States at a global forum.

Updated: 24-09-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 21:43 IST
In a significant turn of events at the UN General Assembly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov commenced discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The meeting was noted for its lack of preliminary remarks for the media and was conducted behind closed doors, sparking wide interest among international observers.

This dialogue between Lavrov and Rubio signifies a critical diplomatic exchange amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, with the world keenly watching for developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

